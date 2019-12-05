In the first reverse fixture of the Indian Super League 2019-20 season, Mumbai City FC will host Kerala Blasters on Thursday.

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2019-20: Match Details

Date: December 5, 2019

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2019-20: Match Preview

Ever since winning their opening game against the same opponents, Mumbai City FC have been in the middle of a five-match winless streak. The Jorge Costa-managed side will be hoping to revive their fate and get back to the winning ways.

“It is always a problem when you lose points because of an individual’s mistake. However, the good thing we must take away from the last two games is that we are playing as a team and we are playing good,” Costa was quoted as saying by PTI about the team’s performance.

For Kerala Blasters, everything has gone wrong in the season. Coach Eelco Schattorie has had a tough time in the office so far and shall be hoping for a turnaround.

Languishing at eighth in the points table, the Kochi based team face a herculean task ahead of them to be in the contention for a top-four spot. Also, captain Bartholomew Ogbeche’s disappointing form has contributed more to the misery.

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2019-20: Team News

Mumbai City FC: Costa is likely to field an unchanged eleven which had almost defeated ATK in the last match. Amine Chermiti and Modou Sougou have shown good understanding at the top, while Mohammed Larbi and Serge Kevyn have also started to flourish in the midfield.

Kerala Blasters: Schattorie, on the other hand, should be taking some serious decisions regarding his starting eleven. Ogobeche might just get another chance before a call is taken. But there can be some changes in the flank for more deliveries to come in during the match.

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2019-20: Probable Starting XI



Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sarthak Golui, Pratik Chaudhuri, Subhasish Bose, Rowllin Borges, Paulo Machado, Mohammed Larbi, Diego Carlos, Modou Sougou, Amine Chermiti.

Kerala Blasters FC: TP Rehenesh, Mohammad Rakip, Vlatko Drobarov, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Raphael Messi Bouli, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2019-20: Head-to-Head

Mumbai City FC: 4

Kerala Blasters: 2

Draw: 5

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2019-20: Match Prediction

We predict 2-0 win for Mumbai City FC.

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2019-20: Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch the Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2019-20 match on television?

The Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2019-20 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How can I watch the online streaming of the Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2019-20 match?

The online streaming of the Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2019-20 2019-20 match will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV app.