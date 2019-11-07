After starting the ISL 2019-20 campaign with a brilliant 1-0 away win over Kerala Blasters and following it with a draw and a defeat, Mumbai City FC will be hoping to get back on the winning track when they host FC Goa on Thursday.

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2019-20: Match Details

Date: November 7, 2019

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2019-20: Match Preview

Both the sides share a similar kind of status right now, with Mumbai placed just a spot behind FC Goa at fifth. The Jorge Costa-led side will be desperate for a positive result after the shocking 2-4 home defeat to the new kids Odisha FC.

Mumbai have built a very stable defensive unit which came into effect in their opening two games. Costa will be hoping that the likes of Subhasish Bose, Pratik Chaudhari and Sarthak Golui brush away their disappointing display against Odisha FC.

FC Goa, on the other hand, will be heading to the match as the favourites. History shows that they have been the superior side in the west Indian derby. In 12 outing against Mumbai, they have scored 24 goals, their highest against any opponent.

Despite a dominating 3-0 win over Chennai City FC in their opening match, Sergio Lobera has not been able to take the best out of his players since.

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2019-20: Team News

Mato Grgic and Modou Sougou are yet to gain complete fitness after recovering from their injury and are not expected to take the field today.

Right-back Souvik Chakraborty, who was sent off against Chennai City FC and thus missed the tie against Odisha FC, is expected to take his position replacing Mohammad Rafique.

Seiminlen Doungel, who was shown a red card in Kerala’s last match and thus the local hero will be out of action at the Mumbai Football Arena.

The rest of the starting eleven is expected to remain the same that had faced NorthEast United FC and Lobera should go with his usual style of 4-2-3-1.

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2019-20: Probable Starting XI

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Souvik Chakraborty, Sarthak Golui, Pratik Chaudhari, Subhasish Bose, Rowlin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Machado. Diego Carlos, Amine Chermiti, Mohamed Larbi.

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawas, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Mandar Rao Desai, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Ferran Corominas.