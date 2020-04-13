Former India opener Gautam Gambhir feels that in case the IPL 2020 gets cancelled then it will be very difficult for out-of-favour India batsman MS Dhoni to make a comeback to the national squad.

It is worth noting that Dhoni last played a competitive match was the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal in July where the Men in Blue were knocked out of the tournament after losing to New Zealand.

Since then, there has been a lot of speculation revolving around Dhoni’s future because neither has he made himself available for selection nor has he announced his retirement.

The Ranchi lad was about to re-enter the arena of competitive cricket with the commencement of IPL 2020, but uncertainty looms around his future now as mega-event itself is postponed till April 15 in view of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

“If the IPL does not happen this year, then it will become very difficult for MS Dhoni to make a comeback. On what basis can he (Dhoni) be selected since he’s not been playing for the last one or one and a half year,” Gambhir said on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’ as quoted by PTI.

“If the IPL does not happen, then Dhoni’s chances for a comeback look dim.

“Ultimately, you are representing India, so whoever dishes out the best performance and can win the match for India should play for the team,” added Gambhir.

Meanwhile, talking about Dhoni’s retirement plans, Gambhir asserted that it is the personal choice of the wicketkeeper-batsman.

“As far as his retirement plans go by, that’s his personal choice,” said Gambhir.