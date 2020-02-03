Amid the ongoing speculations of MS Dhoni calling time on his cricket career, India opener Rohit Sharma said that Dhoni is the best skipper the country has had.

“He (Dhoni) is the best captain India has seen and there’s a reason behind it – which is being calm and composed under a situation,” Rohit said in one of the episodes of Curly Tales as quoted by IANS.

Dhoni, who made his international debut in 2004, led a young Indian squad to become the ICC World Twenty20 champions in 2007. He then took India to the top of the ICC Test rankings before winning the ICC World Cup in 2011 and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

“MS Dhoni is the one who has been like that. It’s in-born. It has helped him to make such good decisions on the field and now you see he is the most successful Indian captain with all three ICC trophies with him and many IPL titles as well,” said Rohit.

The wicketkeeper-batsman played 90 Test matches for India and scored 4876 runs at an average of 38.09 before hanging his boots from the longest format of the game in 2014. Considered a game-changer in the ODI format, Dhoni has 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57 in 350 matches.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who is regarded as the best finishers in the world, quit the white-ball captaincy in January 2017 to hand over the reign to Kohli.

Kohli-led India on Sunday whitewashed New Zealand 5-0 in their own backyard. The two teams will now meet in the three-match ODI series starting January 5 which will be followed by a two-match Test series.