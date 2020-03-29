In a recent development, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has gone on record stating that as per him the former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has “one more burst” left in him as far as international cricket is concerned. In a chat session with his followers on Twiter, when one fan asked him if he feels that Dhoni should retire, Hogg said that he feels otherwise and congratulated Dhoni on a glorious career.

“What u think, If IPL 2020 cancelled, Dhoni should retire from International cricket,” a Twitter asked the former chinaman bowler.

“Speculation, I don’t think he will announce it, he seems pretty calm about things & moves onto the next thing he needs to accomplish,” Hogg tweeted in response.

“It’s been an entertaining career, let’s enjoy what he has done!” he added.

“I feel he may have one more burst in the next 2 years for India,” he concluded.

MS Dhoni last played for India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 where the Men in Blue were knocked out of the tournament after losing to New Zealand in the semi-final.

Dhoni has been named the skipper of the Chennai Super Kings side this season but with uncertainty over this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), owing to the COVID-19 crisis, there is no clarity on Dhoni’s cricketing future.