Heaping praises on India wicketkeeper-batsman and former CSK teammate MS Dhoni, former South Africa all-rounder Albie Morkel has said that MS is one of the best T20 and white-ball players ever to play the game.

“We all know how big Dhoni is in India. He is one of the best T20 and white-ball players ever to play the game and if you get him as a leader, it is going to bring success as he knows how to get the best out of his players,” said Morkel as quoted by IANS via Sportstar.

It is worth noting that the former India skipper Dhoni is currently out of the India team. The semifinal of India-New Zealand in July 2019 was the last time the wicketkeeper-batsman played an international match. Soon after India’s exit from the mega event in England, Dhoni went on a sabbatical and now the Ranchi lad is looking for a comeback in the team.

In the absence of Dhoni, Rishabh Pant donned the keeping gloves for India in the limited-overs. After a while, KL Rahul replaced Pant as the latter got injured and the Karnataka batsman cashed in on the opportunity.

Meanwhile, Dhoni was about to make a return in cricket arena in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), which was earlier slated to commence on March 29. But with the cash-rich league getting postponed till April 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak, Dhoni’s return in the Indian team would not be easy.