Former India opener Gautam Gambhir, who is known for his in-your-face attitude, said that MS Dhoni is way cooler than him.

“…yes, he’s cool, he’s probably much cooler than the rest of the other captains. Much cooler than me for sure,” said Gambhir while speaking on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’ as quoted by IANS.

Gambhir, who has played under Dhoni’s captaincy said that he has witnessed ‘captain cool’ losing his temper on some occasions, though such a scene is rare.

“People say that they have never seen him lose his cool, but I have on a couple of times.

“It was during the 2007 World Cup and in other World Cups when we haven’t done well.

“He’s human and he’s bound to react as well. It’s absolutely fair enough to do that. Even at CSK, if there’s a misfield or if someone has dropped a catch,” said the southpaw, who is now a BJP MP from East Delhi.

Talking about Dhoni, the wicketkeeper-batsman was longing to return to competitive cricket after a gap of more than eight months and was about to make a comeback with the IPL 2020. But as the cash-rich league is postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, there have been quite a few debates on his future with an eye on the World T20 because head coach Ravi Shastri had earlier stated that the IPL would decide if Dhoni would be a part of the team for the showpiece event.

The T20 World Cup 2020 is slated to be played in the October-November window but given the ongoing crisis due to COVID-19, the tournament is likely to either get postponed or cancelled.