Australia head coach Justin Langer called out-of-favour India batsman MS Dhoni a master at finishing games. The coach has said that the Australian team is searching for a limited-overs finisher, something he felt the former India captain is master at.

Meanwhile, Langer also lauded the former Australia greats Mike Hussey and Michael Bevan.

“We’ve been fortunate in the past with a Mike Hussey or a Michael Bevan who were masters at it. (MS) Dhoni is a master at it… Jos Buttler has been brilliant at it for England,” Langer told reporters before Australia’s departure from South Africa as quoted by IANS.

Australia were whitewashed by South Africa in the recently-concluded three-match ODI series. The Aussies face New Zealand next in an ODI series starting Friday.

Talking about Dhoni, the upcoming season of IPL will see the return of the Ranchi lad, who has not played any match since the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup where India lost to New Zealand.

His chances of making it to the India team for the World T20 in Australia later in the year will hang around how he performs in the upcoming season of the cash-rich league.

The IPL kicks off with a clash between old foes Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29.