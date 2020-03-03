The loudest cheers were reserved for him as veteran wicketkeeper-batsman and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni walked out to bat at the nets to kick-start his preparations for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

CSK shared a video of Dhoni taking guard at the nets with the crowd which turned out to watch him train at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium chanting his name. “A grand waltz to take guard,” said the tweet along with the video.

Earlier, Dhoni was given a hero’s welcome as he arrived in the state capital. The upcoming IPL will see the return of Dhoni to cricketing action as the stumper is on a break since playing in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup where India lost to New Zealand.

The 13th edition of IPL starts on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in what will be Dhoni’s first game after an eight-month sabbatical.