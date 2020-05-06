Heaping praise on his India counterpart MS Dhoni, England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has said that the 38-year-old has always been a “big idol” for him.

“MS Dhoni has always been a big idol of mine and chaos is always going around him, people wanting a bit of him, the cricket and the noise,” Buttler said in an interview to Lancashire Cricket with Warren Hegg as quoted by IANS.

Buttler is amazed at how the decorated former India captain manages all the fanfare and still performs in crunch situations.

“….it is such a great lesson to just watch him and see first hand how to manage all that thing if you have to perform at the top level and perform in those crunch moment, that certainly has been one of the massive pluses,” he said.

Buttler plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL which is currently postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking about Dhoni, he last played a competitive match was the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal in July where the Men in Blue were knocked out of the tournament after losing to New Zealand.

Since then, there has been a lot of speculation revolving around Dhoni’s future because neither has he made himself available for selection nor has he announced his retirement.

Dhoni was about to re-enter the arena of competitive cricket with the commencement of IPL 2020, but uncertainty looms around his future now as mega-event itself is postponed “indefinitely” in view of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.