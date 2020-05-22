Star West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo said that his IPL teammate and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is down to earth and doesn’t behave like a superstar.

“He (MS Dhoni) creates an environment where people feel comfortable and everyone relaxes; he doesn’t behave like a superstar despite all his accolades and achievements,” Bravo said in a video uploaded on ESPNCricinfo.

Bravo, who shares dressing room with Dhoni in IPL playing for CSK, said that “just be yourself” is Dhoni’s advice to everyone.

“MS (Dhoni) is the type of person who always says that ‘you are here because you’re good enough, so when you come here, you don’t need to prove anything to anyone. The franchise sees and it knows what you can offer. Just be yourself’,” Bravo explained.

Dhoni, who was longing to return to competitive cricket after a gap of more than eight months, was about to make a comeback with the IPL 2020. But as the cash-rich league is postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, there have been quite a few debates on his future with an eye on the World T20 because head coach Ravi Shastri had earlier stated that the IPL would decide if Dhoni would be a part of the team for the showpiece event.

The T20 World Cup 2020 is slated to be played in the October-November window but given the ongoing crisis due to COVID-19, the tournament is likely to either get postponed or cancelled.