MS Dhoni back as CSK captain

Mahindra Singh Dhoni will once again be the captain of Chennai Super Kings as its skipper Ravendra Jadeja on Saturday has decided to step down from captaincy.

The decision came after the poor performance of CSK in the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team has lost six out of eight matches in the tournament.

Jadeja’s own performance has been below par ever since he became captain. In the eight games, he scored 112 runs and took five wickets.

The official statement reads that Jadeja has decided to resign as the captain of the team to focus more on the game.