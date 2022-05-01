MS Dhoni back as CSK captain

Mahindra Singh Dhoni will once again be the captain of Chennai Super Kings as its skipper Ravendra Jadeja on Saturday has decided to step down from captaincy.
The decision came after the poor performance of CSK in the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team has lost six out of eight matches in the tournament.
Jadeja’s own performance has been below par ever since he became captain. In the eight games, he scored 112 runs and took five wickets.
The official statement reads that Jadeja has decided to resign as the captain of the team to focus more on the game.
The official Twitter handle of CSK tweeted “Jadeja to handover CSK captaincy back to MS Dhoni: Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game & has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest & to allow Jadeja to focus on his game.”
“Jadeja told us today after discussing with the team management and we respect his decision,” said Kasi Vishwanathan, CEO of CSK.
Dhoni has been the captain of CSK from the beginning. Jadeja has been a part of CSK since 2012 and he became the third person to lead the team as a captain, the second being Suresh Rain