Former India cricketer VVS Laxman has lauded Mahendra Singh Dhoni with rich tributes after the latter announced retirement from international cricket. Laxman said Dhoni has been an inspiration for millions of Indians and is someone who is loved and respected by the opponents as well.

Speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Laxman shed light on how Dhoni’s personality ensured he earned respect from the whole world.

“Love comes from cricketing fans for your cricketing achievements, but respect comes by the way you have conducted yourself, by the way you carried yourself.

“And I always felt that captaining the Indian team is probably the toughest challenge for anyone, you know, because there’s so much of expectation from everyone around the world. All the Indians around the world want the Indian team to do well, so there’s a lot of responsibility on the Indian team captain.

“But MS Dhoni has always been emotionally detached from the results. He has inspired millions of Indians, not only the sports fans, but millions of Indians on how to conduct and how to become an ambassador of your country, how to carry yourself in the public domain. And that’s why he’s so respected,” he added.

Dhoni ended all the rumours and speculations around his career and called it a day in international cricket on Saturday.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Dhoni posted a montage with several clips and moments from his international career. He captioned the post, “Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hours consider me as Retired.”

Dhoni, who made his ODI debut in 2004, has been the most successful Indian captain ever and is the only international skipper who has led his team all the ICC glories. After the ICC World T20 victory in 2007, Dhoni-led India won the ICC World Cup win in 2011 and the ICC Champions Trophy victory in 2013. Under his leadership, team India had also won the ICC Test Mace in 2010.

“When you see the social media posts, it’s not only from the former players or the cricketing fans, it’s from all the Indians, whether you take film stars, socialites, esteemed businessmen, politicians,” said Laxman.

“Around the world, all the former cricketers, the entire cricketing fraternity, have thanked MS Dhoni for his contribution not to Indian cricket, but world cricket,” he added.

In 350 ODI appearances as a batsman, Dhoni has amassed 10,773 runs at an average of above 50 with 10 centuries. His T20I numbers included 1,617 runs at an average of 37 in 97 matches. As a wicket-keeper and fielder, Dhoni inflicted over 850 dismissals during his international days.