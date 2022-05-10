Morocco to host CAF Champions League 2022 final

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced on Monday that Morocco will host the CAF Champions League final in 2022.

The final is scheduled for May 30. The CAF has received bids from the Senegalese Football Federation and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation to host the CAF Champions League final in 2022.

Following the withdrawal of the Senegalese Football Federation’s bid, the continent’s football governing body made this decision.

CAF is currently discussing returning to the old two-leg home and away final to determine the CAF Champions League winner, rather than the one-leg final.

(Inputs from ANI)