In the wake of the novel Coronavirus, I-League giants Mohun Bagan has closed its office till March 31, the club confirmed on Friday.

“Considering the current Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) outbreak situation, the Club Management has decided to close the office of Mohun Bagan Athletic Club till 31st March 2020,” said the club on Twitter on Friday.

Considering the current Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) outbreak situation, the Club Management has decided to close the office of Mohun Bagan Athletic Club till 31st March 2020 — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) March 20, 2020

In order to combat the virus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday announced ‘Janta Curfew’ in the entire nation on March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm — a step to avoid public gatherings and to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

He also urged the countrymen to call at least 10 people every day and tell them about the ‘Janata Curfew’ as well as the measures to prevent the coronavirus.

As of now, India has reported around 250 positive cases of coronavirus with 4 deaths.

Meanwhile, PM Modi urged those who are above 60 years of age not to venture out of their homes for the next few weeks. He also ensured that there is no need to hoard foods and other items, as the government is taking steps to ensure no shortage of these items.