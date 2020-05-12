Mohun Bagan players have asked the club to clear their dues with the management requesting the I-League winning team’s footballers to wait until the nationwide lockdown is lifted.

It has been learnt that Mohun Bagan’s Indian players are yet to receive their salaries for the past three months whereas, foreign players have not been paid for two months along with the promised incentive for winning the I-League.

“They have spoken to us verbally. They have also written to the club and want a reply in the next five days. If they do not get a reply, they will seek our help,” Football Players Association of India (FPAI) player liaison officer Siddhartha Bhattacharya told IANS on Tuesday.

When contacted, Mohun Bagan senior official Debasish Dutta said they are waiting for lockdown to get over as their sponsors are stuck in Mumbai.

“All players’ payments will be made in full. Our sponsors are stuck in Mumbai and we have to wait for the situation to get better. We have been told that once the lockdown in Mumbai gets lifted, they will pay within a week,” Dutta said.

On the incentive, he added that it will be paid as soon as they receive the prize money from All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Mohun Bagan won the I-League title with four rounds to spare. The league was called off with matches remaining due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mohun Bagan are set to merge with Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK who have acquired a majority stake of 80 per cent in the 131-year-old club.