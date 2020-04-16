India speedster Mohammed Shami on Wednesday revealed that Test cricket was his favourite formate for the intensity it provided while he called Twenty-20 the entertaining format during the live session on Instagram with former pacer Irfan Pathan.

On being asked by Pathan to choose one format, Shami said, “For entertainment purpose, I would like to choose T20I but I would like to play Test cricket for the intensity of the game.”

The 29-year-old right-armer was also seen recalling the hat-trick he had taken against Afghanistan in the 2019 ICC World Cup in England.

Shami said that after he got two wickets off consecutive deliveries, he had planned beforehand to bowl a yorker in the hat-trick delivery and that Mahendra Singh Dhoni had suggested the same as well.

“I was only thinking about the three stumps. I was clear that I will bowl above 140 kmph. My plan was to bowl yorker after taking two wickets on the consecutive ball and Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) also suggested the same, I did the same and got the hattrick,” Shami said to Pathan.

“The only thing in my mind while bowling last over is to execute your plans and back your skills. There is not too much option as a bowler, the more you do variation in bowling, chances are high that you will concede runs,” he added.

In a nail-biting match at the 2019 World Cup, Afghanistan were chasing 225 runs in 50 overs and needed 16 runs in the last over. But Shami’s brilliance won India the match by bundling out the opponents at 213. The pacer took a hat-trick while giving away only four runs in the last over.