Mixed Doubles Table Tennis : G Sathiyan-Manika Batra fail to qualify for Paris Olympics

G.Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra failed to secure a Paris quota from the World Mixed Doubles Table Tennis Olympic Qualification tournament in Havirov, Czechia

The Indians, ranked 18th in the latest ITTF mixed doubles world rankings, were stunned 1-4 (11-9, 11-9, 11-9, 7-11,11-8) by Malaysia’s Javen Choong and Karen Lyne, ranked 153rd, in the quarter-finals.

The eighth-seeded Sathiyan-Batra received a bye in the round of 16 of their knockout bracket.

Advertisement

This was Indian duo’s second and last chance of securing a Paris Games quota at the World Mixed Doubles Table Tennis Olympic Qualifiers after suffering a quarter-final loss in the first knockout round on Thursday.

In the first knockout round, Sathiyan and Batra lost 4-1 (7-11, 10-12, 11-9, 6-11, 6-11) to North Korean pair Ri Jong Sik and Kim Kum Yong, the 21st seeds, in the quarter-finals.

Ri Jong Sik and Kim Kum Yong went on to win their knockout bracket and obtained a table tennis quota for their country.

India have already secured Paris quotas for the women’s and men’s teams based on rankings, which also grants them two quotas each in the men’s and women’s singles events.

The Czechia meet was the final qualifying event for the mixed doubles table tennis competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Quotas in mixed doubles event for Paris Olympics can also be obtained through rankings.

The five highest-ranked eligible pairs (not already qualified and from a country different to those already qualified) in the mixed doubles world ranking, as of May 7, will obtain one mixed doubles quota place.

Manika Batra-G Sathiyan are currently ranked 18th.