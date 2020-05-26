Australia speedster Mitchell Starc said on Tuesday that he would not have any problem if cricketers from his country decide to play the Indian Premier League and skip the early stages of their domestic season later this year.

The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to be played from March 29 was earlier postponed to April 15 before it was suspended due to the crisis caused by the novel coronavirus till further notice.

However, a report by the news agency IANS suggested that the BCCI was looking at the possibility to host the 13th edition of the IPL from September 25 to November 1, considering that the T20 World Cup – scheduled to take place at the same time – would be postponed.

Meanwhile, like in India, Australia’s domestic season begins in October-November and there is a fear that the cricketers might decide to not play the opening matches to take part in IPL if the tournament is scheduled during that time.

“Do I have an issue with it? I don’t think so. They’re pre-existing contracts. There’s a lot of things that would have to go into that I assume. Cricket Australia would have to clear those guys so if they’re clear to go, I don’t see a problem with it,” Starc was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“They’re pre-existing contracts and they would have been playing anyway. There’s obviously a different hurdle of domestic cricket there. It’d be an interesting decision, not one I’d have to make, so I’ll let them make their decisions,” he added.

Australian players are required to get a clearance from Cricket Australia (CA) to play in any domestic league abroad. They don’t face any problem in getting the permission to play the IPL because the tournament is generally played during the off-season.

Meanwhile, amid speculations that the ICC T20 World Cup might make way for BCCI to stage IPL at the same time, former Australia captain Allan Border said that it would be “just a money grab”.

“(I’m) not happy with that. The world game should take precedence over local competition. So, the World T20, if that can’t go ahead, I don’t think the IPL can go ahead. I would question that decision — it’s just a money grab, isn’t it, that one?” Border said in ABC’s Grandstand Cafe radio program as quoted by PTI.

“The World T20 should take precedence, for sure. The home boards should stop their players going to the IPL if that’s the case,” he added.