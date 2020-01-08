Post Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Manchester United in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal, Bernardo Silva said that the Citizens missed a few chances in the first half.

Two-time defending champions City, who were at their rampant best against United on Tuesday evening, missed a couple of chances in the first half. Though Pep Guardiola’s men were 3-0 up in the break, Bernardo feels the lead could have been more.

“The first 45 minutes was very good and we could have gone into half time winning four or 5-0 because we missed a few chances,” said Bernardo as quoted by Manchester City’s official website.

In the second half, Marcus Rashford scored the opener for the hosts and some good attack from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men kept threatening City near the area. But eventually, City had the last laugh.

“The second half was very hard for us – they started pressing higher and tried to control the game and we tired towards the end, but yeah, I think overall it was a good performance,” the striker added.

Bernardo, who generally plays on the right flank at City, was at the central position in the match against United. In the 17th minute, he scored a scintillating opener and then threaded the pass that led to Riyad Mahrez doubling the lead.

“I enjoyed the role because we won and particularly because it worked,” Bernardo said.

“Pep wanted more men in the middle and that’s why he put me there and happily things went our way.

“It’s never easy to come here against one of the best sides in England and Europe and win 3-1 but we did it,” he added.