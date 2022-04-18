A blistering knock by David Miller (94 off 51) made sure that the Gujarat Titans got the victory against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by three wickets in the TATA IPL 2022 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium on Sunday.

CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad managed to score a brilliant 73 runs off 48 balls which helped his team post 169/5 on the scoreboard for Gujarat to chase.

Apart from the opener, Ambati Rayudu helped by a contribution of 46 runs off just 31 balls and helped Gaikwad in their third wicket partnership which lasted for 56 balls as the duo managed to make 96 runs. Ravindra Jadeja (22 off 12) and Shivam Dube (19 off 17) contributed towards the end as well.

Mohammad Shami and Yash Dhayal contributed to the Gujarat bowling attack by picking a wicket each with the best figures coming from Alzarri Joseph who managed to take 2 wickets at the expense of 34 runs.

The second innings saw Gujarat’s batting order crumbling under pressure as the team lost Shubman Gill (0), Vijay Shankar (0) and Abhinav Manohar (12) during the powerplay. With CSK trying to withhold the pressure, they managed to dismiss Wriddhiman Saha (11) and Rahul Tewatia (6) as well.

However, despite of Gujarat losing quick wickets, their South African batsman David Miller continued to score big runs from time to time to keep some sort momentum for the team. He was also accompanied by Rashid Khan who also played a fantastic knock of 40 off 21 balls before going back to the pavilion in the 19th over.

The scintillating batting performance from Miller ensured that Gujarat Titans took the win by three wickets with a ball to spare in the TATA IPL 2022.

Maheesh Theekshana (2/24), Mukesh Choudhary (1/18), Ravindra Jadeja (1/25) managed to dismiss some batsmen with Dwayne Bravo (3/23) end the match with most wickets on the night for CSK.

(Inputs from IANS)