Milkha Singh passes away at the age of 91 after battling in hospital following a bout with COVID9-19 on Friday night. Singh had developed a fever and his oxygen saturation level has also dropped as he , in the Intensive Care Unit of the PGIMER hospital here on Friday. The 91-year-old, who tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday and was shifted to the general ICU, was being closely monitored by a team of doctors. “He suddenly developed a fever Thursday night and his oxygen saturation levels dipped. A team of doctors is monitoring him,” PGIMER sources said on Friday. Milkha had been “stable before this. “It’s been a slightly rough day for Milkha Ji. But he is battling away,” read a statement from his family. He had contracted COVID-19 last month and his 85-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur, who had also been infected by the virus, passed away at a private hospital in Mohali on Sunday. Kaur was a former national women’s volleyball team captain. Milkha was admitted to PGIMER on June 3 after his oxygen levels dipped at home following treatment at the Fortis hospital in Mohali for a week. The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his greatest performance remains the fourth-place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Olympics. He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959.