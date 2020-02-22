In a recent development, Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has signed up with Middlesex County ahead of the season’s Vital Blast T20 tournament.

It is being told that Marsh will arrive at Lord’s prior to the start of the T20 campaign in May. He would join Mujeeb ur Rahman at Middlesex as the club’s second overseas star for this year’s campaign.

Marsh has made himself available for the duration of the entire tournament. The contract also has a provision to extend his stay at the club in case Middlesex secure a place for themselves in the knockout stages.

“I’m very excited to play for Middlesex in this year’s Vitality Blast,” said Marsh as quoted by news agency IANS.

“The opportunity to play at this great club with an exciting list of players is something I’m very proud of and hopefully we can play some great cricket and entertain the fans along the way,” he added.

Middlesex’s head coach Stuart Law commented: “It’s great to have Mitch with us for the Blast this season. The experience he’s had in different T20 competitions around the world will be a real plus for our dressing room,” as quoted by IANS.

“Mitch is a hard-hitting batsman, steady Medium fast bowler and athletic in the field I’m looking forward to seeing the big man contribute to our season in a positive way,” he added.

Marsh will bring a lot of international experience to the table. He has also played a good amount of T20 cricket including the Indian Premier League (IPL) in which he was part of teams like Deccan Chargers, Pune Warriors and the Rising Pune Supergiants. He even featured for the Big Bash League (BBL) side Perth Scorchers in both the league as well as the Champions League.