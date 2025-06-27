Middle distance runner Twinkle Chaudhary handed provisional ban for doping

Multiple National Games medallist Twinkle Chaudhary has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after testing positive for the banned anabolic steroid Methyltestosterone.

The 28-year-old middle-distance runner from Jalandhar had recently won gold in the women’s 4x400m relay, silver in the 800m, and bronze in the mixed 4x400m relay at the National Games held in Uttarakhand. In April, she set a new meet record of 2:00.71s in the 800m at the National Federation Senior Athletics Championships in Kochi.

Earlier this month, Chaudhary won silver in the 800m at the Taiwan Open and finished fourth in the Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea in May.

The AIU has issued her a ‘notice of allegation’, allowing her an opportunity to present her case.

Chaudhary’s suspension is the latest blow to Indian athletics, which continues to grapple with a poor doping record. Just last month, quarter-miler Sneha Kolleri was suspended after testing positive for another steroid, Stanazolol. Kolleri had been part of India’s squad for the Asian Championships but was withdrawn following the failed test.

India topped the 2023 topping charts among countries that conducted over 5000 tests, with a findings rate of 3.8%. Of the 204,809 tests conducted globally, India accounted for 214 positive cases—over 11% of the total.

The Sports Ministry has pledged a stronger fight against doping, including a more intensive awareness campaign. An updated National Anti-Doping Act, addressing WADA’s concerns regarding government interference, is also expected to be tabled in Parliament soon.