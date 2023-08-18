Messi expresses his thoughts about Inter Miami before Leagues Cup Final

Lionel Messi, who decided his exit from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) during the previous season, set his transfer during the current summer transfer of 2023-24. The player was purchased by the David Beckham-owned team, Inter Miami which has been a part of the North American football league also known as the Major League Soccer.

The Argentine legend, who had an exceptional career in Europe lasted for 18 years, dominating the Spanish league for 16 years, playing for FC Barcelona and two years in Paris, playing for PSG.

The player, who has been playing for the American team for the past month has inherited a sudden shift in the gameplay. Inter Miami was placed on the bottom of the chart last season but after the inclusion of players like Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, the team started showing maturity and skills in its gameplay which the American supporters of the game and people worldwide could witness. The Messi effect has also led Inter Miami to the Finals of the Leagues Cup this season.

After reaching the Leagues Finals for the first time after defeating Philadelphia who had one of the strongest defenses in the MLS during the previous season, a press conference was organised in Miami yesterday. Lionel Messi was being presented at the conference as the club captain expressing his thoughts before the final.

While expressing his thoughts about the club, the final and its fans, Messi stated, “It would be incredible, not only for me but all the club fans. For the club’s staff that has been seeking to keep growing, to keep making big changes and to be a top team. I think winning titles would be a massive help and it would be incredible. It is amazing how the people of Inter Miami come to each game to support and accompany us. We had to play a lot of home games and each time the stadium was full. It’s a very young club that has not been here for long and to be able to obtain our first title would be wonderful for all of us.”

The Inter Miami captain also placed his thoughts on choosing the club. He said, “Well my decision was based on a lot of things and factors that we thought through. The truth is I don’t think about all that, I simply came here to play, to continue enjoying soccer, which is what I’ve liked all my life. I chose this place for that above all else and today, I can tell you that I am very happy with the decision we made, not only because of how things are going on the pitch but because of my family and how we live day by day and of how we enjoy the city and this new experience. The welcome from the city was extraordinary from day one, not only in Miami but also in the United States in general.”

Messi and his team, Inter Miami will be playing in the Leagues Cup Finals against Nashville on the 20th of August at 6:30 am IST.