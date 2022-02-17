Men’s Asian Cup 2023: India to host final qualifiers in Kolkata

After successfully hosting the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Maharashtra, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) is now set to host the Final Qualifying Round for next year’s men’s Asian Cup to be held in China.

India’s bid to host the qualifiers at Kolkata has been accepted by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the AIFF informed on Thursday.

“The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has accepted India’s bid to host the third round of the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Qualifiers which are to be held June 8, 2022, onwards. The AIFF will be hosting the leg at the VYBK (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan) in Kolkata,” the AIFF said in a report on its website.

“While 13 teams, including host China PR, have already qualified by virtue of their earlier performances in the second round of the AFC Asian Qualifiers, the final 11 places remain up for grabs for 24 teams in the decisive Group Stage to be held in June across all five AFC zones in six host nations – India, Kuwait, Kyrgyz Republic, Malaysia, Mongolia and Uzbekistan,” the AFC confirmed in a statement on its official website.

The AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Qualifiers Final Round will be held across three match days on June 8, 11 and 14, 2022, with the group winners, and the best 5 second-placed teams earning a ticket to the Asian Cup in China which is slated to kick-off on June 16, 2023. The draw for the final leg of the qualifiers is scheduled for February 24 in an online event from Malaysia.

“We had bid to host the third round Qualifiers of the AFC Asian Cup China 2023, and are grateful to the Asian Football Confederation for accepting our bid,” AIFF General Secretary Kushal was quoted as saying in the statement.

“We understand that playing at home, and that too in Kolkata will be an added advantage to the Blue Tigers in our quest to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup China 2023.”

India have participated in the AFC Asian Cup finals six times, finishing runners-up in 1964 when the event was won by hosts Israel.