Medvedev beats Arnaldi under roof in Shanghai, doubles matches cancelled due to rain

Daniil Medvedev dug deep to beat Matteo Arnaldi 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, booking his fourth-round spot at the ATP Masters 1000 event on Sunday.

Medvedev will take on 10th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or Alexandre Muller next in Shanghai, where he is chasing his first tour-level title since his Rome victory in May 2023.

The 28-year-old Russian is also looking to take further steps towards ATP Finals qualification in China. He is currently fourth in the ATP Live Race To Turin and in a strong position to seal his spot at the prestigious season finale for the sixth consecutive year.

Medvedev broke Arnaldi’s serve in the opening game of the match but was unable to maintain that momentum in the early stages. The Italian won six of eight games from 1-3 to clinch the opening set.

Medvedev, however, found a way to grind out a victory with the help of some improved serving and a decisive, clinical return game in the ninth game of the deciding set.

Medvedev and Arnaldi were competing under the roof inside Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena due to rain, which halted play at the Shanghai Masters for a second successive day due to rain.

“There is currently no play to begin on the outside courts until at least 5 p.m. local time (CST) at the ATP Masters 1000 event,” the ATP Tour said.

All doubles matches scheduled for Sunday have been cancelled. Taylor Fritz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Holger Rune are among the singles stars waiting to get underway on the outside courts once the rain has stopped.