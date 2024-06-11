MCA president Kale dies of cardiac arrest

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Amol Kale passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest in New York on Monday. The 47-year-old was in attendance during Sunday’s India vs Pakistan game at the Nassau County International Stadium.

In a statement released on its social media pages, MCA wrote, “We are deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of our President, Shri. Amol Kale.”

“On behalf of Apex Council, Member Clubs, Staff & our entire MCA family, we offer our deepest condolences to his family. His visionary leadership & efforts will be remembered in our hearts forever,” the MCA added.

Former India and Mumbai cricketer Ravi Shastri, who is also in the US as a commentator in the T20 World Cup, paid his tribute to Kale.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Amol Kale, President of the Mumbai Cricket Association. His passion for the sport and unwavering dedication to its development leaves a void in the cricketing community. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues,” Shastri wrote on ‘X’.

Former BCCI chairman and MCA president Sharad Pawar wrote, “Deeply shocked to hear about sudden demise of Shri Amol Kale, President, Mumbai Cricket Association.”

“He will always be remembered for his gentle , affable demeanour and who sincerely endeavoured to take MCA ahead. My prayers with his family members,” added Pawar, who also served as ICC’s president from 2010-12.

Kale took over as the MCA president in October 2022 after defeating former India and Mumbai cricketer Sandip Patil in the elections. During his tenure, the MCA had taken some vital decisions including the move to match the BCCI match fee for all its red-ball players for the upcoming 2024-25 season.