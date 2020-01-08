In a recent statement, former World Chess champ Vladimir Kramnik has heaped praises on Indian legend Viswanathan Anand. Kramnik on Tuesday stated that to be a top-level player aged 50 in the modern-day era is itself an achievement. He also suggested that Anand should continue to play as long as he is enjoying the game.

“Maybe he (Anand) is past his prime because he set the bar so high..maybe he is not as good as he was in the past.

But the thing is that he is extremely good at his age (50),” the Russian Grand Master stated post the inauguration of a camp for 14 Indian youngsters as reported by PTI.

“To be a top-level player at such an age in this era is itself an achievement. I am not sure if the next generation will manage it. As long as he is enjoying the game, he should continue. I hope to see him for some more years,” he added.

When quizzed about the signs for a player to quit, he stated when one felt that he wasn’t as good as before was a fairly good indicator.

“In most cases, it is when you start to lose every single game (laughs). When you feel you are not as good as before, your level of play may dip. There are other factors as well. I feel it’s up to the individual to decide.”

“Personally, I retired because I wanted to do something other than competitive chess. But I perfectly understand and appreciate people who are in the game for a long period of time.

After 40, it becomes difficult to compete with young players but it is not as dramatic as in physical sports,” he added.