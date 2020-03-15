Confirming his ouster from the commentary panel of the BCCI, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said that the country’s apex cricket body might not be happy with his performance.

I have always considered commentary as a great privilege, but never an entitlement. It is up to my employers whether they choose to have me or not & I will always respect that. Maybe BCCI has not been happy with my performance of late. I accept that as a professional. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 15, 2020

Experienced commentator Manjrekar was involved in quite a few controversies in the past years, including the ones where he faced backlash for his remark on India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and his comment on fellow commentator Harsha Bhogle.

Notably, Manjrekar was not present in washed-out India- South Africa ODI clash at Dharamshala despite other commentators from the panel, including Sunil Gavaskar and Murali Karthik, being at the venue.

However, the BCCI didn’t clarify the reason for Manjrekar’s ouster but separate media reports have quoted an unnamed BCCI source suggesting that the Board was not happy with his work and he may even be left out of the panel for the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.