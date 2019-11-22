The much anticipated India-Bangladesh Pink ball Test is underway at Kolkata’s iconic Eden Garden Stadium. Bangladesh have elected to bat first in the historic day and it is up to their batsmen to try and provide them with good first innings total to try and challenge India in the Test match. When the Indian team comes out to bat, opener Mayank Agarwal will have an opportunity to register a massive record.

The right-handed opener has had a brilliant run in the last 11 months. He is by far the highest run-getter in this format in the past year. If he manages one good innings against Bangladesh in the pink tall Test, he can have another big record all to himself.

Most runs in last 1 year

After making his Test debut in December last year, Mayank Agarwal has played as many as 8 Test matches till date in which he has made 858 runs. No one in world cricket has managed as many runs in the last 11 months as Agarwal. Even one of the best Test batsmen in the world Steve Smith is behind Agarwal. Smith is, in fact, second on the list and is 84 runs behind. Ben Stokes is number three on the list with 718 runs.

Can reach 1000 Test runs

Mayank is 142 runs away from reaching 1000 Test runs in the last 12 months. Even if he manages to get there in the 2 innings of the Test, he would be able to cross 1000 Test runs. He would be the first batsman to reach the landmark in the last 12 months. Consequently, Agarwal could see a further improvement in his ICC Test Rankings if he manages another good Test against Bangladesh.