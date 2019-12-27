Teenaged Manchester United star Mason Greenwood has surpassed Barcelona teenage sensation Ansu Fati and Real Madrid’s Rodrygo to become the leading Under 19 goal scorer in Europe’s top leagues.

Notably, Greenwood found his name on the scoresheet as the Red Devils won 4-1 over Newcastle United. The goal took his tally to goals tally to three Premier League goals which has taken him past Fati and Rodrygo.

The list is made taking into consideration top leagues in England, Spain, Germany, Italy, France and Portugal. Both Fati and Rodrygo have a couple of goals against their name. Although Fati has an assist to his credit as well, the Brazilian star has no assists to his name till date.

All in all, Greenwood has netted as many as eight goals for the Red Devils across all competitions in 22 matches and looks set to be a regular starter in the team at least for the remainder of the season and especially so if they fail to add any more strikers in the January transfer window.