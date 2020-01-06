Australia on Monday drubbed New Zealand by 279 runs in the third and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, thus concluding with a 3-0 whitewash.

Marnus Labuschagne, who impressed with the figures of 215 and 59 in the third Test, became the Player of the Match as well as Player of the Series. Combining the three matches in the series, the right-handed batsman scored 549 runs.

After setting an unrealistic target of 416, Australia bundled out the Black Caps for mere 136 runs on the fourth day of the Test match, courtesy off-spinner Nathan Lyon’s 5 for 50 — his second fifer of the match.

Apart from Colin de Grandhomme who scored 52, none of the New Zealand batters could stay long at the crease. Ross Taylor with his score of 22 was the second-highest rungetter for the Kiwis in the second innings.

For Australia, Lyon had returned with figures of 5 for 68 in the first innings as well when New Zealand could manage only 241 in reply to Australia’s 454.

Resuming on 40 for 0 in their second innings, David Warner scored his 24th Test ton and helped Australia in setting up a target in excess of 400 before declaring the innings.

Notably, Australia had won the first two Tests by 296 and 247 runs in Perth and Melbourne, respectively.

Australia currently stand at the second spot in the ICC Test Championship table with 296 points from 10 games (seven wins, two losses and a draw). India are at the top of the charts with 360 points with seven wins from seven games. Australia will now travel to India for a three-match ODI series beginning January 14 in Mumbai.

Brief Scores: Australia: 454 and 217 for 2 declared; New Zealand: 256 and 136 (Nathan Lyon 5/50)