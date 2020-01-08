Being looked at as the next big thing in Australian Cricket, Marnus Labuschagne on Wednesday has achieved a career-best third place in the ICC Test Rankings.

Labuschagne only remains behind Virat Kohli and Steve Smith in the Test rankings after an outstanding double-century against New Zealand in Sydney.

Notably, Labuschagne registered scores of 215 and 59 in the third and the final Test in Sydney. In fact, the talented Aussie batsman accumulated 549 runs from six innings against New Zealand.

It is worth highlighting that Virat Kohli has remained at the top spot for quite some time now. He now owns that top spot with a total of 928 points. He is closely followed by Australia’s Steve Smith who is at 911 points.

Other than the Indian skipper, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are the other Indian batsmen to feature in the top 10 of the list. However, both of them dropped one and two places respectively. While Pujara is now at the sixth place, Rahane finds himself at the ninth spot.

Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes also jumped five places to enter the top 10 rankings for batsmen.

As far as the bowlers’ rankings are concerned, Australia’s Pat Cummins and Kiwi pacer Neil Wagner are at the first and the second spot respectively.

Jason Holder follows them at the third spot.

Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami from India find themselves at the sixth, ninth and tenth spot respectively.