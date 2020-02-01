England pacer Mark Wood and South Africas wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock have made notable gains in the latest ICC Test Player Rankings after the final Test in Johannesburg, which the visitors won by 191 runs and took the four-match series 3-1.

Wood, who was adjudged Player of the Match at Wanderers, has moved up 19 places to 38th position among bowlers after his haul of nine for 100. He has also progressed to 142nd from 151st among batsmen after scores of 35 not out and 18 in his 15th Test.

England batsmen Ollie Pope (up six places to 55th) and Dom Sibley (up nine places to 67th) are among others to advance in the latest update, which also takes into account the drawn Harare Test featuring Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, England all-rounder Ben Stokes has gained two slots to reach 27th among bowlers.

For South Africa, Quinton de Kock has moved back towards the top 10 for batsmen after scores of 76 and 39, advancing two places to reach 11th place. His teammate Anrich Nortje has gained 20 places to reach 53rd position among bowlers.

In Harare, Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza’s Player of the Match effort has helped him advance in the rankings. His eight wickets, which included a seven-wicket haul in the first innings, have lifted him 21 places to 51st among bowlers.

Kusal Mendis’s fighting 116 has taken him to 23rd position from 26th before the match.