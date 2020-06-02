In a recent development, former England skipper Nasser Hussain has picked Australian cricketer Mark Waugh as the most talented batsman he played with during the course of his career.

Notably, the two shared the dressing room while playing for Essex in County Cricket and that is when Hussain saw how Waugh goes about his game and what makes him special. Mark scored 8929 runs in 128 Test matches and another 8500 runs in 244 ODIs for Australia. The younger of the illustrious Waugh brothers, Mark, was also part of the 1999 World Cup winning Australian team.

“I could pick someone from England but I’d say Mark Waugh — who I played with at Essex — is the most talented I’ve played with, given the ease and grace with which he batted,” Hussain was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. (via IANS)

“Plus some of the catches he’d pull off! Sometimes he could make it look so easy — it was almost like he wasn’t trying but he actually put a lot of work in,” he added.

Hussain picked Graham Thorpe as the most underrated England cricketer. He also added that Thorpe always seemed to perform well under pressure.

“The one that doesn’t get mentioned enough is Graham Thorpe. When people reel off the list of England greats, he seems to slip people’s minds,” Hussain said.

“But he was a man for a crisis, for a battle. He used to get ‘difficult’ runs in a very quiet and unassuming way. He was one of the very best players I played with.

“That’s what came out of the very first Virtual Test I did with Rob Key; it’s nice to remember these players that we sometimes forget, because ‘my era’, the 1990s, was pigeon holed as a bad time for English cricket.

“Thorpe was a fantastic cricketer that would get into most England sides,” he added.