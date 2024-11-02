Maresca confirms full Chelsea squad fit for Man United clash, barring Ill Sancho

Enzo Maresca has revealed he has a fully fit squad to choose from to face Manchester United this weekend, with the exception of Jadon Sancho. The winger has been suffering with illness in the past few days, although is ineligible to face his parent club anyway, while the rest of the squad are all fit and available according to Maresca.

The Blues head to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, with United confirming earlier on Friday that Ruben Amorim will be the new head coach, although he won’t be in charge for the game against Chelsea, with Ruud van Nistelrooy again leading the Red Devils.

“We are looking good. The players, they are all available. Except for Jadon, he has been ill in the last few days but he cannot play anyway (ineligible vs parent club),” said Marsca in the press conference.

The Blues head into the game looking to return to winning ways following their midweek defeat in the Carabao Cup to Newcastle at St James’ Park. Maresca made wholesale changes for the clash on Tyneside and the Italian has explained why he has continued to rotate his side, while also confirming that Cole Palmer will return to the starting line-up at Old Trafford this weekend.

“We prepared for the Newcastle game to win but unfortunately we lost. Every game, we prepare to try and win. The reason we make changes is because we are all one team and they all deserve to play.

“With Cole, I hope so [he plays well]. He is going to play, I hope! Cole is doing very good and I said at the start of the season that if we expect 20 goals and 20 assists from him again, then that’s wrong. We shouldn’t put that pressure on him. He needs to enjoy his football and when he does that, you can see what he can do.

“Cole plays well even when he doesn’t score because he allows the rest [of the team] to play in the right way. He’s a very important player for us,” said Maresca.