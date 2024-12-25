Man City will be in the title race at the end, says Chelsea’s head coach Maresca

Despite Manchester City’s recent struggles which has seen them fall from the top of the Premier League table to seventh place, behind the likes of Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Aston Villa, Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca believes that the defending champions will be in the title race by the end of the season.

“It’s almost halfway so the table reflects the teams and where they are. Liverpool are doing fantastic since the first day. The squad already live that kind of moment, it’s important. We are happy to be where we are at this moment

“I think Manchester City in the end will be there. They are living something that probably never happened before. They have a new injury at the end of every game. It is a very bad situation,” said Maresca in a press conference.

After finishing sixth in the 2023-24 Premier League season. Chelsea have improved seriously under head coach Maresca as they find themselves sitting at second place, four points behind league leaders Liverpool. Despite the continuous impressive performances Maresca remains adamant that his side is not in the title race and has called it the ‘reality of the situation.

“It’s the reality for me, not about the pressure. I would like that kind of pressure. I say we are not there because that is the reality for me. The main point is to continue to improve and to win games.”

“We are ahead of our expectation in terms of the way we are playing and points. For us, the main focus is to see how we can improve the players and how we can improve the team,” he added.