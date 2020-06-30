Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident that Marcus Rashford will soon rediscover his goalscoring touch after his recovery from a long-haul injury. In the three matches that United have played so far, Rashford has only managed to provide two assists.

“Of course, Marcus has been out for a while, but I think he’s looked sharp,” Manchester United’s official website quoted Solskjaer as saying to reporters at his pre-match press conference, before Tuesday’s Premier League clash at Brighton & Hove Albion.

“I think he came on and looked sharp again against Norwich.

“Sheffield United he did miss, yeah, one or two chances, but the goals he created I think that is what we are focusing on and I think Marcus is on his way to his best season ever at Man United.

“So, for me, I’m just looking forward to him getting more and more minutes. He will definitely score a goal soon.”

United’s highest scorer among current players and one of their most high profile players, Rashford, was sidelined due to injury before the footballing season was stopped amid the growing concerns of the situation caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The 22-year-old England international had sustained a back injury in January but admitted in April that he was recovering well during the lockdown period.

Rashford was included in the starting line-up against Tottenham Hotspur, United’s first match after the resumption of the Premier League. He was in the starting eleven in the next match against Sheffield United, as well, where he provided two assists to Martial to help him complete the historic hat-trick.

Solskjaer, however, did not go with Rashford in the club’s FA Cup tie against Norwich City which they won 2-1 in the extra time.