Marcus Rashford returns to England squad for World Cup qualifiers

Marcus Rashford has been recalled to the England squad as head coach Thomas Tuchel named his first squad as the Three Lions manager on Friday. England are scheduled to play two matches at the FIFA World Cup European qualifiers at Wembley later this month, and Tuchel has made his first England selection with 26 players set to begin their preparations next week.

Rashford, who hasn’t played for England for a year, was selected as the 27-year-old forward has impressed since joining Aston Villa on loan from Manchester United in January. The 34-year-old Ajax midfielder Jordan Henderson, who has been absent from the England squad since November of 2023, is also included in games against Albania and Latvia on March 21 and 24, reports Xinhua.

Besides, Newcastle United defender Dan Burn has received his first England call-up, while Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly is in the senior squad for the first time.

“I’m very excited now for training finally after so many months already in the job – it’s time to be back on the pitch and hug the players and push the players and implement a certain style of play and implement some rules and principles,” said Tuchel who took over the role of England manager at the beginning of this year.

“I can’t wait for that. We are very excited to be in charge of a match at Wembley. It’s beyond what I could imagine from my career,” added the former Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund coach.

England squad for World Cup qualifiers:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Southampton), James Trafford (Burnley)

Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (AC Milan, loan from Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Marcus Rashford (Aston Villa, loan from Manchester United), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur)