Marcus Rashford disregards ‘ridiculous’ reports surrounding Man Utd exit

With Marcus Rashford’s Manchester United career hanging by a thread, the English forward had disregarded ‘ridiculous’ reports that have surrounded him in recent weeks. Rashford has not featured for the Premier League side since December 1 when he scored a brace in the 4-0 win against Everton, which was Amorim’s first league win at the club.

Rashford, 27, has been at Manchester United since the beginning of his career but amidst rumours of a falling out with the new head coach stated that he felt it was time for a ‘new challenge.’ Reports suggest that the Englishman could be on his way out of his boyhood club during the upcoming January transfer window.

Advertisement

According to a report by British outlet The Sun, Rashford is in talks with leading sports agency Stellar in the hope of landing a move this month. He is currently represented by brother Dwaine Maynard but the star is now keen to get more people working on his exit. Stellar famously paved the way for Gareth Bale’s 86 million Pound move to Real Madrid in 2013.

Advertisement

This was disputed by Rashford, after he posted a photo of the article on his Instagram, as he stated he has not contacted any agency and neither does he plan to. “Been a lot of false stories written in the past few weeks, but guys this is getting ridiculous – never met with any agency and don’t have any plans to…,” read the post by Rashford.

Amorim has remained adamant and claimed he has no problem with Rashford and has left him out of United’s squad due to low efforts in training. The head coach also went on to state that the situation will remain the same until he feels it is the ‘right moment’. The 27-year-old returned to Manchester United’s bench for the 0-2 loss against Newcastle United but did not feature in the game. The Portuguese claimed he was not making a point with Rashford’s return.

“I think about the team. You think a lot about Marcus. I think about the team. When I’m there I’m not making a point. I just want to win the game.

“And you can feel it – I’m talking about the idea and the fight for relegation. Do I want to make a point during a game? No, I just want to win the game. We have lots of players outside and so he’s in. Like I said, every week I choose my players. He was there to be chosen and this time he is here,” said Amorim in a press conference.