Heaping praises on Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, club legend Paul Scholes has said that the forward is clever enough to have a link with the midfield player.

“I always remember watching him, mainly in the reserve team, and he was an out and out centre-forward,” says Scholes the UTD Podcast, which will be released on Monday night.

“Sometimes I would go to games and just watch him, and not really watch where the ball was. I’d look for his movement – is he clever enough to have that link with a midfield player? I think he has that.

“I was really excited when he first got into the team, a little bit luckily at first – I think there was an injury to someone. But ever since he has got into the team, he has shown the talent he has got as a centre-forward or a player wide on the left.

“I always remember seeing him as a kid and I thought his intelligence and movement was as a centre-forward. He looked like an out-and-out number nine, but now when you see him in games, he seems to enjoy it more from the left-hand side,” he added.

Rashford has scored 19 goals in the 2019-20 season for the Red Devils. Notably, this is the striker’s best tally at United so far.