Marcelo becomes most decorated Real Madrid player in history after La Liga triumph

On Saturday, Marcelo cemented his legendary status at Real Madrid.

After winning La Liga against Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu, the club captain now has 24 trophies to his name, making him the most decorated player in the club’s history.

He has four Champions League titles, four Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, six League titles, two Copa del Rey trophies, and five Spanish Super Cups in his trophy cabinet.

Marcelo is in his sixteenth season at Real Madrid, making him the club’s foreigner with the most appearances. He has made 545 appearances and scored 38 goals for the Los Blancos since making his debut on January 7, 2007, against Deportivo.

After helping the club lift their record 35th league title, the captain said, “It’s the most incredible thing. We’ve won La Liga as a result of the hard work of the whole team. We have to keep winning. This is the result of hard work, enjoyment, sacrifice… We’ve managed to win it by combining all the factors.”

“The best thing is to be able to celebrate with the fans after playing at home. It’s the most incredible thing that a player can experience. It’s a day to celebrate, even though we’re aware that we’ve got an important game coming up, but it’s okay to celebrate and remain focused and motivated for Wednesday,” he further added.

