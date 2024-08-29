Mandaviya launches RESET programme on National Sports Day

Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday launched the Retired Sportsperson Empowerment Training (RESET) programme on the occasion of National Sports Day in the national capital.

Earlier, Mandaviya, accompanied by minister of state for sports Raksha Khadse, commemorated National Sports Day by paying floral tribute to hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. Following the tribute, the ministers proceeded to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to promote the message of fitness and sports.

Addressing a lively gathering, Mandaviya reiterated his message urging all citizens to dedicate at least one hour to outdoor sports on National Sports Day, reflecting the broader initiative to foster a culture of sports and physical fitness across India.

“As one of the youngest nations globally, maintaining physical and mental well-being through sports is crucial to our progress,” he said.

Emphasizing the environmental benefits of physical activity, Mandaviya advocated for cycling as a sustainable form of exercise.

“Cycling is not only the best workout but also an eco-friendly mode of transport for short distances. It is a powerful tool against the challenges of global warming and climate change. Cycling is the best solution to pollution,” he remarked, encouraging citizens to adopt cycling for both health and environmental reasons.

The day’s celebrations continued with both ministers participating in a spirited Tug of War and a friendly football match alongside officials from the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Their active involvement underscored the day’s theme of active participation and sportsmanship.

The event at JLN Stadium was a vibrant spectacle, featuring a wide array of indoor and outdoor sports activities. In a demonstration of collective enthusiasm, nearly 700 employees of SAI actively participated in the day’s sporting events. The diverse range of activities included competitive matches and recreational games, highlighting the importance of regular physical activity and sports engagement.