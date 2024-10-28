Manchester United sack Erik Ten Hag; Van Nistelrooy named interim head coach

Following Manchester United’s worst-ever start to a Premier League season which placed them 14th in the standings after nine games, Erik Ten Hag has been sacked by the club and will be replaced by assistant manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy who will be assuming the position of interim head coach.

He was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.

“Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager,” United said in a statement on Monday.

“We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited,” it added.

Ten Hag’s future was a topic of discussion ahead of the new season but the team had then decided to back him at the time and offered a one-year contract extension.

After a string of poor performances, United’s 1-2 loss against West Ham United was the last straw for the INEOS group to make the decision to pull the plug on Ten Hag’s tenure.

Van Nistelrooy will be the team’s ninth head coach since the departure of Alex Ferguson in 2013 as the team will be looking to build their future with consistency and certainty, factors that have not been prevalent in recent times.