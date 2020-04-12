Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, who has been out with injury for the most part of the season before it was postponed due to the ongoing global crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, has expressed his desire to be back on the field as soon as the situation gets normal.

“I’m already training and touching the ball. I don’t even know how it feels like anymore. I can’t wait to have this feeling again. I miss it because that’s my job, to play football. I really enjoy playing football,” a fit-again Pogba told the Manchester United podcast as quoted by the club’s official website.

The 27-year-old Frenchman revealed the frustration he went through to be sidelined for what he believed had been the longest in his career due to an injury. But Pogba has made it clear that all this time off football has made him more hungry to perform.

“I’ve been frustrated, a long time ago. Now I’m almost there, so I’m just thinking about getting back and training fully with the team and everything.

“You think bad but I’ve never had something like this in my career, so I always take it in a good way. It makes me more hungry to come back and do well. And, yeah, it just shows me as well how much I love football,” he said.

Pogba was at his usual best in United’s Premier League opener against Chelsea before getting injured within the first 30 days. It took him nearly a month to be back against Rochdale in Carabao and Arsenal in Premier League.

But the World Cup-winner with France was sidelined again for another month. He made a solid comeback against Watford in the festive period before a surgery took him out again from which he is yet to make a comeback.

“You have to be very patient because, well my injury, I don’t know if people really know what happened,” he explained. “So I had a foot injury, which came in the game against Southampton. It was early this season and so I carried this for a long time, training and trying to be playing with it. After I stopped, I found I had a fracture.

“You have to be very patient because, well my injury, I don’t know if people really know what happened,” he explained. “So I had a foot injury, which came in the game against Southampton. It was early this season and so I carried this for a long time, training and trying to be playing with it. After I stopped, I found I had a fracture,” the former Juventus player added.