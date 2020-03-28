Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, who sustained a back injury in January, has said that the ongoing crisis caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus has not affected his recovery.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced the officials to suspend all professional football games in England, including the English Premier League, has given Rashford the time to recover and get back to action if and when the season resumes.

“I feel much better. I have a scan in another couple of days so it’ll solidify it then but I feel, comparing it to two or three weeks ago, 10 times better and for me now it’s just about getting ready to build it back up to training and playing games with the team,” Rashford was quoted as saying on PTI via AFP.

“I’m in a much better place, I’m much happier than I was about a month ago so things are looking positive. Everyone is just dealing with the circumstances as well as they can,” the England international added.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a three-week lockdown earlier this week, making the return of football almost impossible for at least another month. However, Rashford’s concentration doesn’t seem to be disturbed by that as he says the ongoing situation has had little impact on his daily fitness routine.