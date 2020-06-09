Manager of Premier League giants Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has highlighted the rich history of clubs’ players coming through the ranks and going on to make it big at the senior team. He stated that their youth system remains a core of their on-field success.

Players like Marcus Rashford, Scott Mctominay, Jesse Lingard and Andreas Perreira have all made their way from the academy to the first team in recent times. The Red Devils boss revealed that a few other players could find themselves in the first team soon.

“I think we’ve always been built on youth and young players coming through and there’s always going to be one or two special kids coming through the youth system at Manchester United,” Solksjaer said during an online interaction with Shiv Nadar Foundation.

“We do have a couple who I’m sure that we will see in the next couple of years.

“I don’t want to put pressure on them in giving the names now because I don’t think it’s fair but there’s a few that we believe are going to make it as first-team players at Manchester United,” he added.

Solskjaer also spoke about the current United squad and stated that he wants to see the team be a reflection of his own personality.

“I did feel that I was professional and did feel privileged to play for Manchester United,” Solskjaer said.

“I wouldn’t be able to look at myself if I didn’t know I’d given everything for my teammates and my manager.

“That’s what I also now look for in players that we sign or we bring up from the youth team. You have to have a good personality and that you are professional because one rotten apple in the basket will make the others rotten,” he added.