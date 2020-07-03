Premier League giants Manchester United’s manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned players that they cannot take their opponents lightly despite being in good form of late.

The Red Devils have not lost a single match in their last 15 matches across competitions and they would be heading into the Bournemouth clash on the back of a comprehensive 3-0 win over Brighton.

United are fifth on the Premier League table with as many as 52 points, two behind Chelsea and three points behind Leicester, who are at the fourth and third places respectively.

“I’ve seen lots of quotes we have an easy run-in but next five games: Bournemouth we lost there this season, Aston Villa we drew at Old Trafford, Southampton we drew to, we lost to Palace, lost to West Ham,” Solksjaer told reporters as per Daily Mail.

“There are teams we’ve got a point to prove against and we have to improve on the last performance.

“It’s not an easy game, whatever anyone thinks doesn’t matter, we’ll have to perform. Bournemouth are fighting relegation, it’s not a nice place to be,” he added.

Solksjaer also believes that United are on the right track if they want to reach the consistency and performance levels of teams like Liverpool and Manchester City. The Reds recently ended their Premier League drought by winning their first top-flight title in 30 years. With this, they also crashed City’s hopes of completing a hat-trick.

“I watched two very good teams on show,” said the United manager.

“We believe we’re on the right track, and can improve and close the gap further.”

“It’s been a while since we’ve been on a run like this. When I first came in the run was a good one also, but definitely we are feeling confident. The players should be. They worked so hard in the lockdown period,” he added.