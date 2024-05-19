Manchester City’s Phil Foden becomes Premier League Player of the Season

Manchester City and England midfielder Phil Foden was named the Premier League (PL) 2023-2024 Player of the Season award for the youngster’s stunning performance for the City.

In 2023-2024, Foden got the back of the net 17 times and made 8 assists for City, following which he was named the Player of the Season. He also played a crucial role for Pep Guardiola’s men and helped City back in the race to win the ongoing season of the PL.

Recently, Foden was also named the Football Writer’s Association Footballer of the Year.

After winning the award, Foden took to his official social media account and said that he was honoured to win the prestigious award. He also thanked the Manchester City team management for backing him.

“What a week! So honoured to receive these prestigious awards! Thank you to everyone who voted for me, to the City staff and coaches, my family and of course, my teammates. I’m delighted with the way I’ve played so far this season and it wouldn’t have been possible without those around me,” Foden wrote on X.

As the PL almost comes to an end, Arsenal and Manchester City are the two clubs that are going neck-to-neck for the coveted Premier League title this season. Currently, City holds the top spot in the PL standings with 88 points after winning 27 of 37 matches. Arsenal stand in second place in the table with 86 points after sealing 27 victories in 37 matches. The two rivals have just a two-point gap.

If Manchester City win their upcoming game against West Ham United in the PL, they will win the ongoing season of the PL for the second consecutive time. While, Arsenal can win the title if they get a victory against Everton, City also needs to lose against West Ham.

Both City and Arsenal will play their upcoming match on Sunday.